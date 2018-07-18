Great Britain’s double Olympic skeleton Champion Lizzy Yarnold has undergone successful back surgery to resolve a long term issue, the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association have announced.

The 29-year-old, who became Britain’s most decorated Winter Olympian when she defended her title at Pyeongchang in February, had the operation to help repair some slipped disks.

Yarnold, who had surgery on a genetic knee condition shortly after her victory at Pyeongchang 2018, is now recovering at home.

There is not yet a date set for her return to fitness.

"Lizzy has been managing the pain in her back for some time now and we were all of the same opinion that an operation was in the best interests of Lizzy’s health and wellbeing," British Skeleton performance director Andi Schmid said.

"We are delighted that the surgery was a success and we will now ensure that Lizzy has all the support she needs to facilitate her recovery."

A big thank you to everyone who is helping piece this slightly broken athlete’s body back together...yesterday I had surgery on my spine to try and sort out some slipped discs in my back. Now felt like a good time to have it done, I couldn’t manage the pain any longer ☹

1/ pic.twitter.com/GCPokMKr23 — Lizzy Yarnold (@LizYarnold) July 17, 2018

Yarnold’s training regime during the last Olympic cycle was said to be particularly intensive, during which time she had to overcome "a number of physical challenges".

"These challenges were managed very professionally by our support team and I know the same approach will be taken following her back operation," Schmid said.

Yarnold herself has released a statement, thanking everyone who is helping "piece this slightly broken athlete’s body back together".

"Yesterday I had surgery on my spine to try and sort out some slipped discs in my back," she said.

"Now felt like a good time to have it done, I couldn’t manage the pain any longer!”

"I’m not feeling great right now but here’s hoping recovery will be speedy."