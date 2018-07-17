Algiers is set to host the third edition of the African Youth Games with around 3,000 expected to participate in competitions.

The Games are scheduled to begin tomorrow in Algeria’s capital city, with an Opening Ceremony set to welcome the competing nations.

A total of 30 sports feature on the programme for the Games, which will run until July 28.

Athletics, archery, badminton, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoeing, cycling, fencing, equestrian, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey and judo are among the sports.

The programme is completed by karate, rowing, rugby, swimming, sailing, boules, tennis, table tennis, shooting, triathlon, taekwondo, volleyball, wushu and weightlifting.

Six sports will offer Youth Olympic Games qualification, with places at Buenos Aires 2018 up for grabs in athletics, archery beach volleyball, hockey, rowing and rugby.

Exhibition sambo fights have also been arranged to take place.

It was expected that 54 nations could be represented at the Games.

Archery and taekwondo competition will take place tomorrow, with further sporting action beginning following the Opening Ceremony.

Badminton, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, rugby, table tennis, volleyball and weightlifting will all have action on Thursday (July 19).

Morocco and Botswana staged the first and second editions of the Games respectively.