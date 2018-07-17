The International Swimming Federation (FINA) Artistic Swimming World Junior Championships begin in Hungary tomorrow, with Russia looking to retain all five golds on offer.

The Championships are set to run for five days until Sunday (July 22) at the Duna Arena in the Hungarian capital, bringing together around 300 swimmers from 40 nations.

Russia’s Varvara Subbotina and Marta Fiedina from Ukraine will be the most decorated athletes at the event, in the solo categories.

Subbotina will compete in Budapest as the current European Junior "solo princess".

She has also won three gold medals at the FINA artistic swimming World Series, while Fiedina took two silvers at the recent European Artistic Swimming Junior Championships in Finland, having won four at the same event last year in Belgrade.

In the duet events the final is expected to produce another clash between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia’s Ksenia Ladnaia and Elizaveta Minaeva last met the Ukrainian Aleksiiva sisters as recently as June in Helsinki, in a clash which the Russian’s won impressively.

Mixed duet competitions will feature in the event for the first time ©FINA

Budapest will provide a chance for the 17-year-olds Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva to get their own back.

The Spanish pair of Jimeno and Tio will also be looking to challenge, however, having won three bronze medals so far this year including two at the European Junior Championships.

Elsewhere on the schedule, mixed duet competitions will be contested for the first time, in both free and technical routines.

Only six pairs will take part in the event as the discipline is relatively new.

Russia’s pair of Alina Mantilenko and Mikhail Vasiliev will be hoping to take the title there.

In comparison to the small entry list for the mixed duets, 20 teams have entered the team technical programme and 23 have entered the free programme.

Again Russia will be the favourites, having recently been crowned the European junior champions in Helsinki.

The competition is due to begin tomorrow with the Opening Ceremony, plus the preliminary round for the solo free event, the solo technical final and the solo free final.