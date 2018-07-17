Second seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia booked their place in the next round of the mixed doubles event as main draw action began at the Badminton World Federation Singapore Open.

The Malaysian duo maintained the strong opening to the tournament from the seeded pairings as they recorded a 21-16, 22-20 victory over home players Hee Yong Kai Terry and Putri Sari Dawi Citra at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, seeded third, are also through after they beat Venkat Prasad and Juhi Dewangan 21-10, 21-9 in just 21 minutes.

They were joined in round two by fourth seeds Chris and Gabby Adcock of England, who fought back from dropping the opener to beat Indonesia's Yantoni Saptura and Marsheilla Islami 20-22, 21-13, 21-15.

The main draw in the men's and women's singles and doubles events is due to begin tomorrow.

Chris and Gabby Adcock of England were among the other notable winners today ©Getty Images

India's Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati, the sixth seed, will begin the defence of his men's singles crown when he faces Yu Igarashi of Japan.

Top seed Chou Tien Chen plays Sony Kuncoro of Indonesia and Vincent Wong Wing Ki of Hong Kong, seeded third, takes on Daren Liew of Malaysia.

In the women's singles tournament, Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol is the highest-seeded player following the withdrawal of compatriot Ratchanok Intanon.

Jindapol's first opponent is scheduled to be Vaidehi Choudhari of India.

The event in Singapore is due to conclude with the finals on Sunday (July 22).