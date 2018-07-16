Britain's Mick Langley, the last Paralympic Games snooker gold medallist, has died ©Facebook

Britain's Mick Langley, the last player to win a Paralympic gold medal in snooker, has died.

Langley won the men's open at Seoul 1988, beating Ireland's Michael White in the final.

Snooker was contested at every Paralympic Games from Rome 1960 until Seoul 1988, apart from 1980.

It was dropped after its appearance in the South Korean capital and has not been on the programme since.

Langley was a big supporter of National League South club Slough Town and followed them home and away.