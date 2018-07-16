Holders China beat Iran today to make it two wins out of two in the women’s event at the Sitting Volleyball World Championships in The Netherlands.

Having opened their campaign with a straight-sets victory over Italy yesterday, the Chinese triumphed 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 at the Musis and Stadstheater Arnhem.

Today’s other match in Pool C saw Italy bounce back from their loss to defeat Slovenia 25-14, 25-12, 25-18.

In Pool D, Brazil maintained their 100 per cent record by overcoming Ukraine 25-12, 25-23, 25-10, while Finland picked up their first win by beating Egypt 24-26, 25-9, 25-17, 25-22.

Canada and The Netherlands continue their perfect starts to Pool A with comfortable victories over Croatia, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13, and Rwanda, 25-10, 25-11, 25-18, respectively.

Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallists the United States claimed a second consecutive straight-sets win in Pool B by defeating Russia 25-14, 25-16, 25-23.

Hungary lost to the US yesterday and fell to another defeat today at the hands of Japan, 15-25, 17-25, 19-25.

Defending champions Bosnia and Herzegovina registered a comfortable victory over Egypt in the men's event ©World ParaVolley/Facebook

Action also continued today in the men’s competition at the De Maaspoort Theater and Events in Venlo.

Defending champions Bosnia and Herzegovina followed up their Pool D victory over Iraq yesterday by overcoming Egypt 25-18, 27-25, 25-19.

Poland recovered from their defeat against Egypt to register a 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 26-28, 15-11 win over Iraq.

In Pool B, Paralympic champions Iran made it back-to-back victories by beating Germany 25-20, 25-9, 25-13.

Russia did likewise thanks to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-6 win at the expense of Japan.

Pool C action saw Brazil take charge of the section with a 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Ukraine and Kazakhstan get off the mark by defeating Croatia 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20.

China remain unbeaten in Pool A courtesy of a 25-16, 25-10, 25-20 win over The Netherlands.

The US bounced back from their defeat against China yesterday to overcome Rwanda 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17.

The women’s preliminary round is due to conclude tomorrow, while the men’s is scheduled to reach its conclusion in Eindhoven on Wednesday (July 18).