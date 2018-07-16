Anne-Chantal Pigelet-Grevy has been named as the new secretary general of the French Ski Federation (FIS) after the General Assembly in Grenoble.
Pigelet-Grev, who is also on the Mont Blanc Committee, was elected by the FIS Steering Committee.
During the same meeting Pigelet-Grev was also named as one of two vice-presidents and Alain Le Corno as treasurer.
Thierry Schoenauer has been named as the other vice-president.
The full FIS Federal Council will now consist of Michel Vion as President, Pigelet-Grev, Le Corno and Schoenauer.
They have been joined by five other elected members Jean-Marc Villemin, Gilbert Carrez, Jean-Paul Carlhian, Olivier Mayol and Martine Kohly.