Anne-Chantal Pigelet-Grevy has been named as the new secretary general of the French Ski Federation (FIS) after the General Assembly in Grenoble.

Pigelet-Grev, who is also on the Mont Blanc Committee, was elected by the FIS Steering Committee.

During the same meeting Pigelet-Grev was also named as one of two vice-presidents and Alain Le Corno as treasurer.

Thierry Schoenauer has been named as the other vice-president.

The full FIS Federal Council will now consist of Michel Vion as President, Pigelet-Grev, Le Corno and Schoenauer.

They have been joined by five other elected members Jean-Marc Villemin, Gilbert Carrez, Jean-Paul Carlhian, Olivier Mayol and Martine Kohly.