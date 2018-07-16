Shooter Vincent Hancock and triathlete Katie Zaferes claimed the individual Best of June award winners from the United States Olympic Committee (USOC).

Hancock received the men’s prize for the month after clinching his third straight skeet shooting gold on the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup circuit.

The Olympic champion’s latest triumph came at Siggiewi in Malta and continued his undefeated season.

His success in Malta came after hitting 20 straight targets in the final round to move up from second place to first.

Victory also gave Hancock the 10th World Cup gold medal of his career.

Zaferes was named as the winner of the women’s award, having earned bronze medal at the fourth International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Series event in Leeds.

The medal saw Zaferes move into the overall lead for the World Triathlon Series.

Triathlete Katie Zaferes received the women's prize ©Getty Images

It was a third consecutive podium for the American, who has since gained a fourth after ending third at the latest event in Hamburg on Saturday (July 14).

The American’s only absence from the podium was at the season opener in Abu Dhabi, where a crash on the bike leg ended her hopes.

The USOC also announced the United States wheelchair rugby squad have received the team award for June.

It followed their gold medal success at the International Wheelchair Rugby Canada Cup, held in Richmond in British Columbia.

The team went through the tournament unbeaten, earning six straight wins.

They triumphed 56-53 against Japan in the final, adding to their 51-50 win over the world number three ranked team earlier in the competition.

The US team, ranked second in the world, overcame topped ranked Australia 54-51 on route to winning the title.