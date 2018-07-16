Székesfehérvár is ready to host the 2018 European Modern Pentathlon Championships as the event returns to the Hungarian city for the first time since 2014.

Action will be spread across a week with seven gold medals due to be up for grabs.

It will be the third time that Székesfehérvár has staged the Championships having also done so when the men’s and women’s versions were first combined together in the year 2000.

Prior to that, the city played host to the men’s version in 1997.

Székesfehérvár last played host to the European Modern Pentathlon Championships in 2014 ©Getty Images

This year’s Championships is scheduled to begin with the women’s relay tomorrow.

It will be followed by the men’s relay on Wednesday (July 18).

Individual qualifying and finals will take place from Thursday (July 19) to Sunday (July 22) before the mixed relay on Monday (July 23).

Russia’s Aleksander Lesun and Belraus’ Anastasiya Prokopenko won the respective men’s and women’s individual events at last year’s Championships in Minsk.