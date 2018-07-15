New Zealand topped the medals table as the third World Rowing Cup drew to a close in Lucerne to round off the series.

They secured five golds on the final day of the World Cup event in Switzerland, with Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler leading their challenge.

The duo continued their unbeaten run in the women’s pair, which stretches back to 2017.

Prendergast and Gowler triumphed in the final in a time of 7min 7.20sec, with Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens of Canada runners-up in 7:07.63.

United States’ Kristine O’Brien and Felice Mueller were third in 7:17.79.

New Zealand's women’s double sculls pairing of Olivia Loe and Brooke Donoghue triumphed in their final in a time of 6:50.12.

Canadian and US crews rounded off the podium.

The same podium occurred in the women’s eight, with New Zealand’s team winning in a time of 6:06.17.

Tom Murray and Michael Brake continued New Zealand’s gold rush by winning the men’s pair in 6:32.93, with France’s Valetin and Theophile Onfroy second.

Lukas Helesic and Jakub Podrazil of the Czech Republic clinched the bronze.

Robbie Manson of New Zealand triumphed in the men’s single sculls, with Germany’s Oliver Zeidler and reigning world champion Ondrej Synek of the Czech Republic completing the top three.

Germany ended the regatta with four golds, including a victory in the men’s eight, as they ended clear of Australia and The Netherlands.

Hosts Switzerland celebrated gold in the women’s single sculls and lightweight men’s single sculls, with Jeannine Gmelin winning in the former.

Germany ended as the top nation at the end of the three World Cup events.

The 2018 World Rowing Championships are due to take place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, during September.