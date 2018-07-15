Japan won both the men's and women's singles titles as the Badminton World Federation Thailand Open concluded in Bangkok.

Nozomi Okuhara won the women's final at the Super 500 event at Bangkok's Nimibutr Stadium, beating PV Sindhu of India in a repeat of last year's World Championship final.

Okuhara also won that day in Scottish city Glasgow to be crowned world champion with Sindhu, also the Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist, again forced to settle for second best.

The Japanese player, seeded fourth, defeated the second seed 21-15, 21-18.

In the men's event Kanta Tsuneyama won an unseeded final against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia.

He needed three games to triumph, 21-16, 13-21, 21-9.

Kanta Tsuneyama clinched the men's title in Bangkok ©Getty Images

Japan also had representation in two of today's doubles finals - winning one of them.

That came in the men's as top seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda beat their compatriots Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-17, 21-19.

In the women's doubles final, Japan missed out as third seeds Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi lost to fourth-seeded Indonesians Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu, 21-13, 21-10.

Indonesia also won the mixed doubles title as eighth seeds Hafiz Faisal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja beat England's top seeded husband and wife pair Chris and Gaby Adcock, 21-12, 21-12.