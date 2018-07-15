The World Underwater Federation World Finswimming Championships will begin tomorrow in Belgrade.

Surface, apnea, immersion and bi-fin events will all be held in the Serbian capital, with individual events and relays contested.

Competition will be taking place at the Milan Gale Muskatirovic venue in the city.

In addition, open water swimming will take place in the River Sava.

Action will run through until Friday (July 20).

University competition will then be held on July 21 and July 22.

Finswimming will take centre stage in Belgrade ©CMAS

Finswimming means racing with a monofin, or with two fins either on the surface or underwater, by means of the swimmers' muscular force only.

For underwater disciplines with breathing equipment, only compressed-air sub-aqua equipment is allowed.

Serbia has never hosted the World Championships before, which were first held in 1976.

After this year's event, the 2020 edition is scheduled for Tomsk in Russia.

The Siberian city staged the World Junior Championships last year.