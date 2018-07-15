Russia's two Marias - Bocharova and Voronina - claimed the Beach Volleyball Under-19 World Championships women’s title in Nanjing after an epic final against Raisa Schoon and Emi van Driel.

The Dutch pair took the first set 21-19, but the Russians took the second by the same score before winning the decider 15-13 in this International Volleyball Federation event at the Tangshan International Beach Sports Park.

Russia claimed the men's title too thanks to Denis Shekunov and Dmitrii Veretiuk, who defeated Germany's Lukas Pfretzschner and Filip John, 21-19, 21-18 in the Chinese city.

Russia's Denis Shekunov and Dmitrii Veretiuk, having beaten compatriots Alexey Gusev and Pavel Shustrov in their semi-final, pictured, went on to earn the Beach Volleyball Under-19 world title in Nanjing today ©FIVB

In the earlier bronze medal matches, Russia’s Alexey Gusev and Pavel Shustrov - beaten by their compatriots in the semi-final - beat Mauro Zelayeta and Bautista Amieva of Argentina 21-18, 21-16.

Spain won the women's bronze medal.

Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno defeated the American pairing of Devon Newberry and Lindsey Sparks, 10-21, 21-18, 15-12.