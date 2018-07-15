FIFA has warned England's Football Association (FA) following "political chants" by supporters during their World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia.

It comes after an investigation was conducted into the chanting of "no surrender" - an anti-IRA song - by supporters and other potentially discriminatory songs.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has warned The Football Association with respect to the misconduct of a group of English fans who performed political chants during the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and England (cf. art. 67 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code)," a FIFA statement said.

"The decision was taken after having analysed the respective evidence available and considered all factors surrounding the infringement, including the fact that the incident was triggered by a very small group of fans."

England lost 2-1 to Croatia after extra-time on Wednesday (July 11).

Earlier that same day, the FA was fined CHF70,000 (£53,000/$70,000/€60,000) by FIFA after Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling wore "unauthorised" socks.

The English Football Association was fined CHF70,000 by FIFA after players Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling wore socks that broke media and marketing rules ©Getty Images

The players breached media and marketing regulations and the FIFA equipment regulations by wearing branded ankle-support socks over official Nike socks.

The FA has also been fined the same amount by FIFA after "two members of the English national team displayed unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items" during the game against Croatia.

"FIFA had previously requested The Football Association to cease the activity that led to the breach and had in fact imposed a sanction on July 10 for the same infringement that had been caused by a higher number of members of the English national team," world football's governing body said.

England were beaten 2-0 by Belgium in yesterday’s third-place play-off.

The country's fourth-place finish was their joint-best performance at a World Cup since winning the competition in 1966, matching their effort in 1990.

Croatia are due to face France in today’s final.