Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed myths about the country have collapsed during the FIFA World Cup.

Putin's assertion came with the tournament concluding today with the final between Croatia and France at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

At the end of the month-long tournament, the Russian President said their hosting of the World Cup has proved a success.

"Russia was getting ready for the championship substantially and responsibly, and we are sincerely glad that it has been a success and has united millions of people," Putin said, according to Russian news agency TASS.

"Our efforts have been properly praised by the athletes, who were offered the best conditions for showcasing their best capabilities, and by media representatives, since the staff of the championship's 11 media centres were working round the clock to help them, and certainly, by the fans.

"We are thrilled that our guests saw everything with their eyes and that myths and prejudice collapsed.

"On the eve of the final of the world's chief soccer tournament, I am convinced that we are united by similar feelings.

"We are looking forward to the match which will name the leader of international football.

"On the other hand, we are sad because the grandiose festival of sport that has given us so many positive emotions, vivid impressions and new friends is almost over."

The World Cup will conclude with the final between Croatia and France today ©Getty Images

The build-up to the tournament saw geo-political tensions raised between Russia and the West following the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury in March.

Concerns over racism and fan violence were also prominent in the lead-up to the tournament.

There was also criticism of Russia hosting following the allegations of institutional doping by the home team at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Putin could be set to meet International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach for the first time since the scandal emerged at the final.

The IOC stated that Bach is following the tradition of accepting an invitation to the final of football's showpiece event at the Luzhniki Stadium from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

He accepted a similar invite from Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter to attend the 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro, where he witnessed his own country Germany beat Argentina 1-0.

He sat next to Putin on that occasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin planned to hold a meeting with Bach during his trip to the Russian capital.