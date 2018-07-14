Japan converted seven of their eight final appearances into gold medals on day two of the Asian Karate Championships in Amman in Jordan.

The country claimed a clean sweep of the kata titles and also won two kumite events at the Prince Hamza International Hall.

Ryo Kiyuna beat Chinese Taipei’s Wang Yi-Ta 5-0 in the men’s kata final, while Kiyou Shimizu defeated Malaysia’s Celine Lee Xin Yi in the women’s equivalent by the same scoreline.

Hong Kong’s Chris Cheng Tsz Man and Kuwait’s Salman Almosawi Sayed were the men’s bronze medallists, while Indonesia’s Nawar Kautsar Mastura and Hong Kong’s Grace Lau Mo Sheung rounded out the women’s podium.

Japan overcame Malaysia 5-0 in the men’s and women’s team kata finals.

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait won the men’s bronze medals, while Iran and Vietnam came away with the women’s.

Japan’s kumite triumphs came in the women’s under-50 kilograms and under-68kg categories, through Miho Miyahara and Kayo Someya respectively, and the men's under-84kg division, courtesy of Ryutaro Araga.

Miyahara was given the edge over China’s Li Ranran following a 5-5 draw, while Someya beat Vietnam’s Ho Thi Thu Hien 3-0.

Hong Kong’s Tsang Yee Ting and Chinese Taipei’s Gu Shiau-Shuang were the under-50kg bronze medallists.

The under-68kg podium was completed by Indonesia’s Ceyco Georgia Zefanya and China’s Tang Lingling.

The men's team kata was one of 15 events in which medals were awarded today ©WKF/Instagram

Araga downed home favourite Mahmoud Sajan 2-0 in their final.

Iran's Mahdi Khodabakhshi and Saudi Arabia's Faraj Alnashri were the under-84kg third-place finishers.

There was disappointment for Japan, however, in the men’s over-84kg final as Hideyoshi Kagawa lost 8-0 to Iran’s Saleh Abazari.

Thailand’s Teerawat Kangtong and Saudi Arabia’s Tareg Hamedi were the bronze medallists.

Iran tasted victory in a further two events with Hamideh Abbasa beating Chinese Taipei's Wen Tzu-Hsuan 8-0 in the women’s over-68kg final and Majid Hassan Niaideilami defeating Saudi Arabia's Saud Albasher 6-2 in the men’s under-55kg final.

Hosts Jordan secured two men’s kumite gold medals thanks to Abdel Rahman Almasatfa’s 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia's Fahad Alkhathami in the under-67kg final and Bashar Alnajjar’s 6-4 victory over Iran's Ali Asghar Asiabari in the under-75kg final.

Today’s other gold medal matches saw Chinese Taipei's Wen Tzu-Yun overcome Indonesia's Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani 5-2 in the women’s under-55kg, China's Yin Xiaoyan beat Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Ngoan 4-0 in the women’s under-61kg, and Kuwait's Abdullah Shaaban defeat Vietnam's Nguyen Van Hai 9-0 in the men’s under-60kg.

The men's and women's team kumite events are scheduled for tomorrow.

The event is the first to offer qualification points for Tokyo 2020, where karate will make its Olympic debut.