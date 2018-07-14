Germany's Marie-Louise Draeger triumphed in the women's lightweight single sculls final at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne.

Draeger produced a strong performance at the event in Switzerland, as she triumphed in a time of 7min 39.21sec.

Australia's Alice Arch finished as the runner-up in 7:42.77, while Poland's Katarzyna Welna was third in 7:43.07.

Further success came for the German team in the men's lightweight quadruple sculls, with their quartet winning in 5:55.30.

They ended narrowly clear of the Danish team, who were just 0.62 seconds behind the winners.

The Netherlands secured the bronze medal in the event by finishing in 5:58.38.





Happy rower after winning 🥇in front of a home crowd - @MichaelJSchmid pic.twitter.com/KtRWbk53uq — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) July 14, 2018





Hosts Switzerland were able to celebrate victory in the men's lightweight single sculls, with Michael Schmid topping the podium.

Schmid triumphed in a time of 6:55.88, with his nearest rival Hamish Parry of Australia ending three seconds behind.

Germany's Lars Wichert rounded off the top three, having managed a time of 6:59.24.

China were crowned winners of the women’s lightweight quadruple sculls by achieving a time of 6:28.04.

Denmark and Germany completed the podium positions after finishing in 6:31.07 and 6:32.37 respectively.

The World Cup will conclude tomorrow with the remaining finals.