The United States cruised to an emphatic victory over Australia today to make it two wins out of two at the 2018 Men’s Lacrosse World Championship in Israel.

Following their opening 17-9 win against the Iroquois nation, the US triumphed 19-1 at the Wingate National Sport Institution in Netanya.

Jordan Wolf, Ryan Brown, Marcus Holman and Thomas Schreiber all bagged hat-tricks for the Americans, while John Haus registered a brace.

Kevin Unterstein, Paul Rabil, Ned Crotty, Rob Pannell and Drew Snider all chipped-in with one goal apiece.

Australia's solitary goal came courtesy of Nigel Morton, making the score 14-1.

Today's other blue division matches will see defending champions Canada face Scotland and the Iroquois nation meet England.

The top six best-ranked teams are playing in the blue division.

All of the top four will advance to the Championship round with the top two receiving byes to the semi-finals.

Fourteen other pools contain three teams each with lower-ranked countries also battling to make the Championship stage with the leading nations.

Tomorrow's blue division schedule sees Scotland face England, the US meet Canada and the Iroquois nation go up against Australia.

More follows