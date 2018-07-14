Mexico's Juan Celaya triumphed in the men's three metres springboard event at the International Swimming Federation Grand Prix in Madrid.

Celaya topped the standings after the six dive competition in the indoor Centro de Natación.

He finished the event with a total of 421.20 points.

Canada's Peter Mai ended as the runner-up, as he managed a score of 409.85.

Spain's Nicolas Garcia Boissier completed the podium in front of a home crowd, ending on a total of 408.15 points.

China's Jingjing Jiao and Xiaotong Zhang triumphed in the women's 10m synchronised platform competition.

The duo secured gold by achieving a total of 306.12 from their five dives in the event.

Competition will conclude in Madrid tomorrow ©FINA

They were challenged by United States' Katrina Young and Olivia Rosendahl, who managed a score of 302.46.

Macau's Leong Sut Chan and Leong Sut In finished some way adrift in the three team competition, with the duo ending on 193.89.

Four finals will take place tomorrow, as competition draws to a conclusion.