South Korea’s Lee Seon Mi eased to victory in the women’s over-90 kilograms event as action concluded today at the 2018 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Tashkent.

The 2018 Asian junior champion won the overall title by a huge margin of 18kg over Ecuador’s Lisseth Betzaida Ayovi Cabezas at the Uzbekistan Sport Complex.

It came after she won the snatch with 122kg and clean and jerk with 152kg for a total of 274kg.

Ayovi Cabezas, bronze medallist at the 2017 IWF Junior World Championships, amassed her total of 256kg after finishing second in the snatch with 115kg and third in the clean and jerk with 141kg.

Nauru’s Charisma Precious Amoe-Tarrant rounded out the overall podium with 245kg following a fourth-place finish in the snatch with 103kg and second-place finish in the clean and jerk with 142kg.

Amoe-Tarrant becomes the first-ever woman from Nauru, one of the world’s smallest nations, to win a medal on the global stage.

It follows her silver medal-winning performance at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in April and triumph at last month’s Oceania Weightlifting Championships in New Caledonia.

The United States' Ashamarie Benitez Rivera was the snatch bronze medallist with 104kg.

Pakistan's Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt was the overall bronze medallist in the men's over-105kg category ©Getty Images

In the men's over-105kg category, Iran's Ali Davoudi cruised to overall victory with a total of 419kg.

The 2016 youth world champion comfortably won the snatch with 192kg and finished a close second in the clean and jerk with 227kg.

Armenia's Varazdat Lalayan, silver medallist at the 2016 European Youth Championships, was the overall runner-up with 399kg having come second in the snatch with 177kg and third in the clean and jerk with 222kg.

He finished on the same total as Pakistan's Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, the Gold Coast 2018 bronze medallist who came third in the snatch with 171kg and first in the clean and jerk with 228kg.

Lalayan took the silver medal ahead of Butt by virtue of the fact he posted the total first.

Fiji's capital Suva is scheduled to host the 2019 edition of the IWF Junior World Championships from June 1 to 8.