Great Britain have named their men’s squad for next month’s World Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Hamburg in Germany.

The squad boasts vast experience, including eight of the 12 players who contributed to Britain’s bronze medal-winning performance at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

It will be led by Phil Pratt, captaining the team for his first major international tournament at 24 years of age.

Pratt will be supported by a group of experienced athletes, including 33-year-old Gaz Choudhry, a high-impact scorer, and a pair of 35-year-olds in Abdi Jama, one of the best 1.0-classified players in the world, and Terry Bywater, an internationally-recognised scorer who will be competing at his fifth World Championships.

Adding depth to the forward line is Martin Edwards, who returned to the British programme this year and has quickly worked his way back into the team.

Defender Simon Brown and Lee Manning have also earned a place, while one of those to watch at the tournament will be Harry Brown, part of Britain’s squad that secured a European gold medal in Israeli city Nazareth in 2011, when he was just 17-years-old.

Completing the line-up are George Bates, Belfast-born James Macsorley, a new member of the British men's senior squad, Gregg Warburton and Jim Palmer, the youngest member of the team at 21-years-old.

Can finally announce I’ve been selected to represent gb in my third straight world championships in Hamburg. Going for gold with a group of teammates that are just as driven and committed… https://t.co/zd4QGnqiRe — Gaz Choudhry (@GazGB4) 11 July 2018

The team head into the World Championships in excellent form having gone undefeated at British Wheelchair Basketball’s recent Continental Clash at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Held a month before the start of the World Championships, the Continental Clash is seen as a vital preparation tournament for those nations competing with teams taking the chance to work on different systems and line-ups.

"I believe that we have a strong team and our strength is that we are a squad of multi-skilled athletes which creates depth in the team and versatility in our style of play," Haj Bhania, head coach of Britain’s men’s team, said.

"This is a group of committed players that combine youth and experience and have the collective ambition to perform for Great Britain."

Britain face Poland, South Korea and the United States, the reigning Paralympic champions and 2014 World Championship runners-up, in Pool B.

"We’ve got a tough pool - undoubtedly the USA will be a very difficult team to face as the current Paralympic champions," Bhania added.

The 2018 World Championships are due to take place from August 16 to 26.