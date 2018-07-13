New Zealand’s Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler cruised through to the final of the women’s pair competition at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne.

The world champions triumphed in the first heat held today at the Swiss event, after they crossed the line in 7min 9.370sec.

Kristine O’Brien and Felice Mueller of the United States were six seconds adrift of the winners, with the pair going into the repecharge tomorrow.

Canada’s Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens earned a place in the final by winning the second heat in 7:13.980.

They finished clear of Australian and Spanish pairings in the heat to secure the direct route and avoid the repecharge.

New Zealand’s Brooke Donoghue and Olivia Loe, world champions in the women’s double sculls, were in impressive form in the heats.

They recorded the fastest time of 6:57.780 to advance to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

Mahe Drysdale posted the fastest time in the men's single sculls heats ©Getty Images

Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard of The Netherlands won the opening heat, with Americans Meghan O’Leary and Ellen Tomek winning the other.

World champion and winner of the first World Cup Ondrej Synek of the Czech Republic won in the men’s single sculls heats.

New Zealand's Olympic champion Mahe Drysdale posted the fastest qualifying time, as he finished his heat in 6:52.980.

Finals will take place for the next two days