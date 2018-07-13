The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has announced a prize purse of $216,000 (£164,000/€185,000) for this year's World Championships in Bucharest.

Action at the flagship event is scheduled to take place between November 9 and 11 in the Romanian capital.

Winners will receive $3,000 (£2,200/€2,500) with $2,000 (£1,500/€1,700) going to silver medallists.

Bronze medallists, of which there are two in each division, will get $1,500 (£1,100/€1,300) each.

Twenty-seven sets of medals will be up for grabs in all.

This is comprised of nine for men, nine for women and nine in combat sambo.

"The World Sambo Championships is the central annual tournament in the international FIAS calendar," said FIAS President Vasily Shestakov.

The World Championship is the flagship event for FIAS ©FIAS

"The strongest athletes from different corners of the globe compete on sambist mats for the right to be called the best sambists of the world.

"We know very well what tremendous efforts lie behind their bright and technically impressive performances at the competitions.

"And certainly, we want to reward athletes for their achievements.

"This year, when sambo celebrates its 80th anniversary, we have got an opportunity to encourage the prize-winners of the World Sambo Championships in Romania.

"We are very pleased to offer sambists an opportunity to play out a prize fund of $216,000, and we hope this provides good extra motivation for the athletes in their struggle for medals."