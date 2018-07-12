Ireland's Daniel Martin clinched victory on the sixth stage of the Tour de France after an impressive late attack on the Mûr-de-Bretagne.

The UAE Team Emirates rider had finished as the runner-up three years ago when the stage ended on the climb, so was among the contenders for the stage win at the start of the day.

New Zealander Dion Smith led a five-man breakaway at the start of the hilly 181 kilometre stage, which started in Brest.

They remained out in front with 15 kilometes to go, as the peloton began their first ascent of the finishing climb.

A brief attack from Jack Bauer would ultimately prove in vain, although the New Zealander was able to earn three bonus seconds, with Britain’s Geraint Thomas taking two.

There was a blow for general classification contenders Romain Bardet of France and The Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin, with the duo suffering mechanicals in the closing kilometres.

It would ultimately see both riders lose time on the stage, with Martin’s attack from over one kilometre from the finish causing a fast run in to the line.

The Irishman was denied by an AG2R La Mondiale rider in 2015 when Alexis Vuillermoz beat him to the finish, but on this occasion he would deny a member of the same team.

Martin crossed the line in 4 hours, 13min and 43sec, with AG2R La Mondiale’s Pierre Latour ending one second down.

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde ended third, three seconds behind the stage winner.

"It's a great feeling to actually get a Tour de France stage win again," Martin said, whose first success came on a stage in 2013.

"I was second here last time.

"The first time up the climb, I saw everyone was at the limit.

"I had no team-mate left, so I had to try.

"My legs were there all the time, I already wanted to have a go yesterday but it wasn't as steep as today.

"My win today is definitely a confidence booster for the general classification."

Tom Dumoulin lost time after a mechanical and a 20 second penalty ©Getty Images

Belgium's Greg van Avermaet retained the yellow jersey, but the BMC Racing rider's lead has dropped to three seconds with Thomas moving up to second.

Defending champion Chris Froome would lose eight seconds at the finish on rivals Vincenzo Nibali of Italy, Colombia's Nairo Quintana and Australia's Richie Porte.

The Briton, riding for Team Sky, now lies 1:02 off the race lead.

Bardet would lose 31 seconds on the stage in a blow to the Frenchman’s general classification hopes, while 2017 Giro d’Italia winner Dumoulin lost 53 seconds.

It would have put him level with Froome overall, but the Team Sunweb rider was later handed a 20 second penalty for drifting behind the team cars.

He now lies 1:23 off the lead.

Racing will continue tomorrow with a 231km stage from Fougères to Chartres.