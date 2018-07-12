Amman is poised to host the Asian Karate Championships from tomorrow with the event the first to offer qualification points for Tokyo 2020.

The sport will make its Olympic debut in Japan's capital so the beginning of the pathway for athletes is an event of historical significance.

More than 300 competitors from 29 countries will take part in Jordan, with continental champions due to be crowned across kumite and kata divisions at the Prince Hamza International Hall.

Powerhouse nation Japan topped the medal table at the 2017 Championships in Astana in Kazakhstan and will look for another strong event as they continue to build towards their home Olympics.

They won eight golds last time and have included kata world champions Kiyou Shimizu and Ryo Kiyuna in their squad.

Amir Mehdizadeh of Iran is one of a number of reigning world champions competing ©Getty Images

Other reigning world champions in the Japanese squad include Ayumi Uekusa and Ryutaro Araga in the women's over-68 kilograms kumite and men's under-84kg kumite respectively, while Asian champion Kayo Someya will be one to watch in the women's under-68kg.

Iran are also expected to challenge in Amman after their 10 medals in Astana.

World champion Amir Mehdizadeh will be a threat in the men's under-60kg and Negin Bagheri Bazardeh has been tipped in the women's kata.

Other athletes in line for glory are reigning Asian champions Tareq Hamedi of Saudi Arabia in the men's over-84kg and Chinese Taipei's Tzu-Yun Wen in the women's under-55kg.

Action will conclude on Sunday (July 15) after beginning with elimination rounds tomorrow.