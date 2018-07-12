New Zealand’s Adam Kaluzny clinched the men’s recurve title at the World Archery Oceania Championships in Paita in New Caledonia.

Kaluzny had placed fourth in qualifying two days ago, but impressively came through the knock-out rounds.

He beat top qualifier Arne Jensen of Tonga 6-4 in the semi-finals to reach the gold medal match.

Gold was sealed by the same scoreline, as Kaluzny clinched victory against Fiji’s George Fong to top the podium.

Jensen earned bronze by beating New Zealand’s Chayse Martin-Roberts.

New Zealand’s Emily Cavell won the women’s title with a 6-0 victory in the final against home favourite Isabelle Soero of New Caledonia.

Top seed Ella Byrne of Australia beat New Caledonia’s Sylvana Plazanet by the same score in the bronze medal match.

Jay Moylan of Australia missed out on the men’s compound title, as the top seed lost 139-131 to his team-mate Gregory Blunden.

New Zealand’s Riku van Tonder earned a 144-142 win over New Caledonia’s Xavier Mangoen in the bronze medal match.

Australia's Jay Moylan won the men's compound title ©World Archery Oceania

Elizabeth Randle of New Zealand clinched a 143-139 victory against Australia's Louise Redman to win the women’s title.

New Zealand’s Hanlie Bam clinched a 135-134 win over Lisa Walker of New Zealand to finish third.

Also included as part of the event is the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games qualification tournament.

Two young archers from Oceania will earn their place in Argentina's capital with the qualifier taking place tomorrow.