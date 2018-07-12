BMX Freestyle, flatland and skateboard events will provide the focus at the Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE) World Series event in Edmonton.

The competition in the Canadian city is the third stage of the World Series, with events having already been held in Hiroshima and Montpellier.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) BMX Freestyle Park World Cup will feature as part of the programme.

Nick Bruce currently heads the men’s rankings following his triumph in Montpellier, with the American followed by Venezuela’s Daniel Dhers overall.

United States’ Hannah Roberts will hope to preserve her status at the top of the women’s rankings, with the 16-year-old currently leading ahead of Germany’s Lara Lessmann.

The World Cup continues to take on increasing significance, with the discipline’s Olympic debut just two years away.

The UCI BMX Flatland World Cup circuit will also continue as part of the World Series competition, with action held across the three days.

Skateboarding is also preparing for its Olympic debut, with street, park and bowl competitions set to feature at Tokyo 2020.

Street and best trick events will be held in Edmonton.

A scooter freestyle competition will also feature as part of the World Series.