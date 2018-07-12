Switzerland's singles sculls world champion Jeannine Gmelin will renew her rivalry with Austrian Magdalena Lobnig on home water at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne, which begins tomorrow.

The pair were involved in an extremely close contest at the second leg of the season in Linz-Ottensheim, which Gmelin won narrowly in front of Lobnig's home fans.

There will be a chance for the Austrian to return the favour in Switzerland at an event which has attracted more than 600 rowers from 37 nations.

The third leg of the season will also feature an interesting men's singles sculls battle between the likes of New Zealand's Olympic champion Mahe Drysdale and his compatriot Robert Manson, who won in Linz last time out.

New Zealand's Olympic champion Mahe Drysdale will be part of a hugely competitive men's single sculls fleet ©Getty Images

A strong field also includes world champion and winner of the first World Cup Ondrej Synek of the Czech Republic and Olympic silver medallist Damir Martin of Croatia.

In larger boats, the much-fancied United States have entered men's and women's eights for the first time this season.

The women's pair will include New Zealand's world champions Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler and Canada's opening World Cup winners Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens.

Competition will last over three days with finals on Saturday (July 14) and Sunday (July 15).