Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori warned the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) could fail with its bid to have more matches at the event owing to their cost-cutting measures, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) claimed issues raised by World Sailing had been addressed by organisers.

The WBSC and World Sailing both voiced concerns regarding Tokyo 2020's preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games during the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations General Assembly in Bangkok.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari reiterated their issues with the format during the meeting in the Thai capital in what represented the latest episode in a protracted row with Tokyo 2020 since the sport was added to the programme in 2016.

The WBSC are still hoping to secure a round-robin format in the six-team men's baseball and women's softball competitions but Tokyo 2020 have so far refused to grant the request.

Fraccari told insidethegames they dispute the two groups proposal as it would result in an imbalance of quality and could mean that teams are eliminated after just two days.

IOC Coordination Commission chairman John Coates claimed they could still be given more matches within the groups.

Mori cast doubt on that suggestion, however, warning the WBSC that giving them extra games may not be financially viable as Tokyo 2020 continue with their attempt to save money following concerns over rising costs.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari has continually raised concerns on the sport's format at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The situation is set to become clearer next week when the IOC Executive Board finalises the Tokyo 2020 competition schedule at its meeting in Lausanne.

"There is an opportunity within the two groups to increase the number of games and that is still being addressed," Coates said following the conclusion of the sixth inspection of Tokyo 2020's preparations here today.

Sailing's worldwide governing body led the criticism at the meeting in April, claiming the Organising Committee were a year behind schedule.

Andy Hunt, World Sailing chief executive, highlighted several concerns about the sailing test event due to be held in Enoshima from September 6 to 18, including field of play, security and a lack of an acceptable plan for further test competitions next year.

"My understanding is that has been addressed to the satisfaction of the International Federation and it will not prevent the test event being pursued in September," Coates added.

insidethegames has contacted World Sailing for clarification.