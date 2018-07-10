American cyclist Ruth Winder won stage five of the Giro Rosa and claimed the overall lead in the process.

The 25-year-old British born rider, representing Team Sunweb, triumphed after a 122.6 kilometre leg which started and finished in Omegna.

It was the first mountain stage of the Women's World Tour race, which is the female equivalant of the men's Grand Tour race the Giro D'Italia.

An initial breakaway of 13 riders was hauled back with around 50km to go.

Winder was then part of a decisive break that made a move 25km from the finish, and she clinched a sprint finish victory in 3 hours 1min 6sec.

Fellow American Taylor Wiles, riding for Trek-Drops, was second, one second back, with Alice Maria Arzuffi of Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias third on home soil for Italy on the same time.

Winder is the fourth Team Sunweb rider to wear the leader's pink jersey after Ellen van Dijk, Lucinda Brand and Leah Kirchmann.

She takes over the lead from Canada's Kirchmann, who finished 25th today, with an overall time of 12:39.36

Kirchmann is now 1:18 behind in second with Dutchwoman Brand completing an all Sunweb top-three six seconds further adrift.

The race will continue tomorrow with a 114km mountain stage from Sovico to Gerola Alta.