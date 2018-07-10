Arne Jensen of Tonga was among the leaders at the World Archery Oceania Championships which began today in Paita in New Caledonia.

Jensen topped the bill in the men's recurve event with a score of 853 points across the 90, 70 and 50 metres targets.

Archers from New Zealand occupied the next three places in the standings.

Chayse Martin-Roberts was second with 835 while Caleb Russ was third with 805.

Adam Kaluzny was fourth with 782 points.

Australia's Ella Byrne holds the lead in the corresponding women's recurve event with 907 points.

Australia's Ella Byrne was the leader in the women's recurve event ©World Archery/Facebook

Sarah Fuller of New Zealand was second with 863 points and fellow countrywoman Emily Cavell third with 849.

Jay Moylan of Australia was the leader in the men's compound competition with a score of 994 points.

Riku van Tonder of New Zealand was second, with 986 points, and New Caledonia's Xavier Mangoen third with 985.

Lisa Walker claimed a second Kiwi lead in a women's compound competition only featuring four entries.

She prevailed with 992 points ahead of team-mate Elizabeth Randle, who was second with 989, and Australia's Louise Redman, who was third with 984.