South Korea's Embassy in Fiji has welcomed the upcoming sixth staging of a taekwondo tournament.

The Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championship is due to be held at the FMF Gym in Suva, Fiji's capital, on July 21.

It has been hosted by the South Korean Embassy since 2013 with the aim of nurturing "taekwondo talents of Fiji and the Pacific region".

Both kyorugi and poomsae taekwondo will be part of the competition.

Medals will be awarded to the winners of each category while a most valuable player will also be crowned.

South Korean embassies use taekwondo to promote the country's culture ©Getty Images

"This event aims to elevate Fiji's taekwondo practitioners' skill and contribute to foster future Olympic medallist of Fiji," a statement from the Embassy said.

"Furthermore, the competition could act as a catalyst for more people to learn and practice taekwondo in Fiji and deepen their understanding of Korea and its culture."

The Fiji Taekwondo Association has previously targeted producing more athletes who can represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Pacific country has never fielded a representative in any Olympic taekwondo competition so far.

Fiji is also looking to develop Para-taekwondo athletes with the sport due to make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.