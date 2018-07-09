Ratchanok Intanon will carry home hopes in the women's draw at the Badminton World Federation Thailand Open, which begins tomorrow in Bangkok.

The 23-year-old is the defending champion and also won the Super 500 event in 2013.

Intanon, the 2013 world champion, is seeded third this year at the Nimibutr Stadium and faces a first round clash with Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi is the top seed in Bangkok while her compatriot, the reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara, will also be a threat and is seeded fourth.

Also in the draw is India's Olympic and World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu.

China's Shi Yuqi is the top seed in the men's draw ©Getty Images

She has been seeded second.

China's world number three Shi Yuqi is the top seed in the men's draw but his team-mate, reigning Olympic champion Chen Long, is seeded third and will also be a threat.

India's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Srikanth Kidambi is the second seed in Bangkok.

Competition in the Thai capital will run through until July 15.

Men's, women's and mixed doubles competitions will also be staged.