Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Moldova all won Greco-Roman gold medals on the final day at the United World Wrestling Cadet World Championships in Zagreb.

Russia's Ilian Iandarov won the men's under-45 kilograms final at the Dom Sportova after a 17-7 victory over Hennadii Zavertailo of Ukraine in the final.

Edmond Armen Nazaryan of Bulgaria and Azarbaijan's Gurban Gurbanov won the bronze medals.

Uzbekistan then enjoyed more success after Lazizkhon Uzbekov emerged triumphant in the under-51kg division.

He beat Laishram Sayon Meitei of India 6-2 in the gold medal contest.

Azerbaijan took bronze again courtesy of Hasrat Jafarov, who shared the final podium position with Merey Maulitkanov of Kazakhstan.

Turkey also enjoyed success courtesy of Serhat Kirik in the under-60kg category.

He beat Shahin Eidi Badaghi Mofrad of Iran.

Azerbaijan's Adam Hajizada and France's Gagik Mishai Snjoyan took the bronze medals.

Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu won the under-71kg contest with a 12-2 success over Japan's Shu Yamada.

Veisal Eyubov of Kazakhstan and Georgia's Giorgi Shpetishvili won the bronze medals.