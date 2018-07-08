Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao continued Thailand’s impressive start to the International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championships after claiming all three gold medals in the women’s 53 kilograms category in Tashkent.

Just 24 hours after compatriot Chiraphan Nanthawong secured a clean sweep of the women’s 48kg podiums, Khambao won the snatch with 87kg and clean and jerk with 110kg for an unrivalled total of 197kg.

The United States’ Jourdan Elizabeth Delacruz was the runner-up in all three categories at the Uzbekistan Sport Complex, managing 86kg in the snatch and 107kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 193kg.

Claiming the bronze medals was Colombia’s Yenny Sinisterra Torres with 84kg in the snatch, 104kg in the clean and jerk and a total of 188kg.

Sinisterra Torres failed with her final clean and jerk attempt at 108kg, which would have earned her the silver medal in that category.

A total of 246 athletes from 49 countries are competing at the 2018 IWF Junior World Championships ©IWF

There was also success for hosts Uzbekistan today as Adkhamjon Ergashev came out on top in the men's 62kg event.

Having easily won the snatch with an impressive 135kg, Ergashev managed a winning lift of 160kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 295kg.

The Uzbek lifter was a 2016 youth world champion with 280kg and last year, he finished fourth at the IWF Senior World Championships in Anaheim with 292kg.

Germany's Jon Luke Mau came fifth in the snatch today, but finished second in the clean and jerk with 157kg to move up to the runners-up spot overall with 278kg.

Ecuador's Cristhian David Zurita Vallejo, the 2018 South American champion, was the overall bronze medallist with 277kg after coming second in the snatch with 127kg and third in the clean and jerk with 150kg.

Thailand's Patiphan Bupphamala lifted 123kg in snatch, which was enough for a bronze medal, but he missed his first two attempts in the clean and jerk and was not able to manage more than 143kg.

A total of 246 athletes from 49 countries are competing at the 2018 IWF Junior World Championships, scheduled to continue tomorrow with the men’s 69kg and women’s 58kg categories.