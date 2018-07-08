Laura de Vaan earned her second gold medal of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Para-cycling Road World Cup in Emmen.

The Dutch rider had already earned time trial victory in front of a home crowd and clinched the road race title in the final day of this event at a venue scheduled to stage next year's UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships.

She finished the women’s H5 category event in a winning time of 1 hour 27min 15sec.

De Vaan was followed by her team-mate Chantal Haenen and Italy’s Ana Maria Viterlaru, who both finished one lap behind.

Anna Harkowska won the T5 race as the Polish athlete finished in 1:40.36, with Dutch athlete Caroline Groot taking silver 3min 55sec down.

Argentina’s Mariela Analia Delgado ended on the same time as Groot in third.

United States’ Shawn Morelli won the C4 competition, finishing with a winning time of 1:43:22.

The podium was rounded off by France’s Katell Alencon and Russia’s Anna Tikhonova, 1:34 and 1:54 back.

Germany’s Denise Scindler earned a comfortable win in the C3 race in 1:21.17, with American rival Jamie Whitmore second at 2:49 adrift.

Britain’s Ameila Cass was a lap behind the winner in third.

There was also success for Japan’s Keiko Noguchi in the C2 race as she achieved a winning time of 1:21.17.

Colombia’s Daniela Carolina Munevar Florez was 7:41 off the pace to end as the runner-up and Austria’s Yvonne Marzinke was lap down in third.

France’s Dorian Foulon secured a victory in the men’s C5 event in a sprint finish in a time of 2:05:33.

Martin van de Pol of the Netherlands and Italy’s Andrea Tarlao completed the podium on the same time as the winner.

A close finish also came in the men’s C4 race as Russia’s Sergei Pudov clinched the gold medal in 2:06.20.

Italy’s Michele Pittacolo and France’s David Calmon were one second behind the winner to end second and third overall.