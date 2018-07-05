Medal winners in the sports of bowling, rowing and kickboxing has all been stripped of prizes won at last year's World Games in Wrocław after failing drugs tests, it has been confirmed.

German bowler Laura Beuthner will lose her women's singles gold medal following a failed test for banned diurestic and masking agent hydrochlorothiazide.

Poland's Bartosz Zablocki will forfeit his indoor rowing men's openweight 2,000 metres silver medal after testing positive for banned hormone and metabolic modulator, desethylclomiphene.

Brazilian kickboxer Carlos Augusto Inocente Filho will lose his over 91-kilograms gold medal after failing for four different substances.

These were anabolic steroid stanozolol, breast cancer drugs anastrozole and tamoxifen and tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

The 31-year-old, a three-time Pan American champion and a world silver medallist in 2009, has also been banned by the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations until July 26, 2021.

Guto Inocente has been stripped of his kickboxing gold medal at the 2017 World Games in Wrocław ©WAKO/YouTube

The cases have all been confirmed by the International World Games Association (IWGA), although it is not yet clear if medals will be reallocated.

Kelly Kulick of United States finished second in the bowling event so could be upgraded.

Hamdi Saygılı of Turkey finished in second place in the kickboxing.

A total of 401 samples - 60 blood and 341 urine - were collected during the Games.

There were four adverse analytical findings, one of which was explained by a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

One TUE request was also denied.