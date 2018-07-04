David Richardson will step down as chief executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after next year's World Cup, it has been confirmed.

The South African has held the role since 2012 when he was promoted from general manager at the Dubai-based world governing body.

Richardson, who played in 42 Test matches for South Africa, claimed the time was right to move on.

"The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire," the 58-year-old said.

"But for me, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am particularly pleased with what we have achieved in recent times in creating greater context for all formats of the game and securing increased opportunities and clear pathways for all members to play at the highest level.

"I will certainly do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy for cricket aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets, and, in particular put on a World Cup that does the game proud."

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, left, paid tribute to David Richardson ©Getty Images

Richardson added: "I'd like to thank the ICC chairman and the current board of directors and Member chief executives for their support and of course to my senior team and all of the ICC staff who are so dedicated to our great sport."

England and Wales are due to host next year's World Cup between May 30 and July 14.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar paid tribute to Richardson.

"On behalf of the ICC Board, I would like to thank David for his service and commitment to cricket over the past 16 years and, particularly, over the last six years as chief executive," he said.

"His achievements speak for themselves, but in recent history the commercial success of the sport, his leadership of the ICC team and establishing greater context for international cricket are of particular note.

"David will be missed by everyone in the game, but this is an opportunity for the ICC to drive forward our new global growth strategy, which David has played an integral part in developing, under new leadership.

"A global recruitment process will now get underway to identify the right person to lead the ICC.""