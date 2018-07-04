A proposed Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup competition due to take place in Düsseldorf next season has been postponed for a year due to a scheduling conflict.

The event had been scheduled to be held on a temporary ramp in the Espirit Arena in January, the same venue which hosted the World Table Tennis Championships last year.

Organisers have determined, however, that there will be "insufficient time to realise the construction of the competition ramp" in the 54,000 capacity venue due to other events also taking place there.

"Because of this, the decision was made to postpone the event from the 2018/19 season until the 2019/20 World Cup season, where the safety of the athletes can remain paramount and the true vision for the competition can be fully realised," said the International Ski Federation (FIS).

"At this time the proposed schedule for the Düsseldorf Snowboard and Freeski big air World Cup will see the competition held from January 2 to 4, 2020."

The Big Air event in Düsseldorf had been due to take place in the Espirit Arena ©SOP Architekten

The Big Air World Cup season is due to begin in Cardrona in New Zealand in September and continue with events in Milan, Beijing, Canyons in United States, Quebec and Oslo.

"While the cancellation of this season’s Dusseldorf event is disappointing for all parties involved, excitement for the 2020 event is high as the FIS snowboard and freeski tours look forward to bringing World Cup big air action to one of the great cities of Europe," FIS added.

"With Düsseldorf 54,000 seat Espirit Arena - home to the Fortuna [football team who recently earned promotion to the Bundesliga for the 2018/19 season] - lined up to host the competition, the Düsseldorf snowboard and freeski big air competitions are set to be season highlights in January 2020."