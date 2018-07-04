Netball New Zealand has officially submitted a bid to host the 2023 World Cup.

According to New Zealand news website Stuff, the organisation has submitted bid documents outlining a vision for an Auckland tournament to the International Netball Federation.

South Africa are the other country bidding to host the World Cup, due to feature 16 teams playing over 10 days, with Cape Town thought to be the preferred city to host the competition.

New Zealand’s bid comes on the back of the country formally confirming an expression of interest in hosting the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup.

Both efforts have the backing of Central and Local Government.

Netball New Zealand events manager Kate Agnew reveled the organisation had received formal notification of financial support from Government and that Auckland Council has also agreed to commit money to the event.

Preliminary-round matches would be split between Auckland’s Spark Arena and North Shore Events Centre, which is scheduled to undergo a huge revamp in the coming years.

The finals will all be held at Spark Arena.

Australia are the reigning Netball World Cup champions ©Getty Images

Netball New Zealand is due to mark its centenary in 2023 and organisers would like to incorporate the World Cup into their celebrations.

"We're going to have a centenary celebration regardless, it is a hugely significant milestone for New Zealand netball, but this would be a wonderful way to culminate it," Agnew was reported as saying by Stuff.

"One of the things we have done with the bid is looked at it very much as a five-year project, rather than just the two weeks of the event itself.

"We will build through to the Netball World Cup and beyond.

"We see that not only for New Zealand, but what we can do to help grow and develop netball globally leading up to 2023, and how we can support it to grow and develop beyond."

The competition has already been held in New Zealand three times before, whereas South Africa has never previously hosted the event.

The next edition of the World Cup is due to take place in 2019 in Liverpool in England.

Australia will be looking to claim a fourth consecutive title having beaten New Zealand in the last three finals.