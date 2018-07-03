The Viessmann Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of heating and refrigeration systems, has become the main sponsor for the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld in Austria next year.

The deal means they will also sponsor the 2021 event in Oberstdorf in Germany.

As the main sponsor, Viessmann will be seen on the LED screens at the venues and on the boards at the side of the cross-country tracks.

They will also feature on the athletes' bibs, the leaderboard, the backdrop for the award ceremonies and various other locations around the start and finish area.

On top of that, the firm will also host a hospitality area and be included on all printed material from the World Championships.

The senior director of Infront Winter Sports, Michael Witta, who helped negotiate the deal, said they are "very happy".

"Infront and Viessmann have a long-standing and successful partnership and we are glad to continue this at the upcoming FIS Nordic World Ski Championships," he said.

As the main sponsor Viessmann will feature on the athletes' bibs, the boards around the course and the big screens among other places ©Getty Images

The head of sports sponsoring at Viessmann, Florian Fehr, said winter sports have long been "one of the central elements" of their marketing and communication strategy.

"Viessmann has been active in winter sports sponsoring for more than 25 years," he said.

"We are pleased that with the support of Infront we will be part of the upcoming FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

"With this commitment we intend to reach even more people and inspire our initiative 'We are #Winterfans' for more sustainability in winter sports."

The 2019 Championships will take place from February 19 to March 3.