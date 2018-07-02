Gennady Savilov has targeted an immediate return to the top division of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship after he was elected chairman of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Association (BIHA).

Savilov was chosen to replace Semyon Shapiro, who resigned after Belarus were relegated to Division IA at the World Championship in Denmark in May.

He singled out regaining their place in the top-flight and a solid performance at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing as key priorities going forward.

Savilov also said a new head coach of the national team would be appointed soon and revealed the chosen candidate was likely to be home-grown rather than from a foreign nation.

"We should continue to develop youth hockey, which is a source of new professional players," said Savilov, according to official state news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency ,

"We also need to appoint a new coach of the national team of Belarus.

"Most likely this will not be a foreign specialist.

"The primary objective is to return to the IIHF elite division.

"The task for the medium term is to advance to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing."

Belarus were relegated from the top division of the IIHF World Championship in May ©Getty Images

Savilov's appointment came after Deputy Prime Minister Vasily Zharko urged the new BIHA chairman to "get prepared for the 2021 IIHF World Championship in the best way possible".

Belarus is due to co-host the 2021 World Championship, where matches will be held in Minsk and in Latvia's capital Riga.

"The national team was relegated from the IIHF elite division and the results are poor," said Zharko.

"I think that Semyon Shapiro did a lot during the year but he made the decision to resign.

"The task for the new leader and Belarusian hockey is to get prepared for the 2021 IIHF World Championship in the best way possible.

"New teams will be set up in Pinsk, Orsha, and other cities to promote the development of the sport."