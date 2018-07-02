Britain's Chris Froome has been cleared of any anti-doping violation by the International Cycling Union (UCI) and is free to compete at the upcoming Tour de France, it was announced today.

In a statement, the UCI confirmed the Team Sky rider had no case to answer following his positive test for salbutamol at last year's Vuelta a España.

The decision came despite the four-time Tour de France winner having twice the permitted 1,000 nanograms per millilitre concentration in his sample.

The UCI said the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accepted his sample results did not constitute an adverse analytical finding.

"In light of WADA’s unparalleled access to information and authorship of the salbutamol regime, the UCI has decided, based on WADA’s position, to close the proceedings against Mr Froome," the UCI statement read.

Froome will now have the chance to claim a record-equalling victory when the 2018 Tour begins on Saturday (July 7).

The Kenyan-born Briton said in a statement published by Team Sky that he "never doubted the case would be dismissed for the simple reason I have known throughout that I have done nothing wrong".

The 33-year-old also admitted his disappointment that the case had been made public and his frustration at the time it took for the case to be resolved.

"I am very pleased the UCI has exonerated me," Froome said.

"While this decision is obviously a big deal for me and the team, it is also an important moment for cycling.

"I meant it when I said I would never dishonour a winner's jersey and that my results would stand the test of time.

"Of course, the UCI had to examine these test results from the Vuelta.

"Unfortunately, the details of this case did not remain confidential, as they should have done, and I appreciate more than anyone else the frustration at how long this case has taken to resolve and the uncertainty it has caused.

"I am glad it is finally over."

Froome submitted "a significant number of expert and scientific reports" explaining the high level of salbutamol, a drug used to treat asthma, in his sample.

He also requested additional information from WADA about the salbutamol regime, according to the UCI, before he filed his explanation for the abnormal result on June 4 "together with significant expert evidence".

More follows