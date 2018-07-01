USA Shooting have promoted their events and competitions manager Alex Szablewski to senior manager of high performance.

Szablewski has been at USA Shooting since 2015, initially as an events and competitions co-coordinator before being promoted to events and competitions manager in January 2017.

He says he will bring a "new approach" to shooting sports.

"I believe that me being an 'outsider' is actually an advantage as I do not have the preconceived notions of what a shooting competitor has to do to be successful," he said.

"I will not be forcing any competitors to change a shooting specific item and will instead focus my time and efforts in the things surrounding the athlete, such as funding and training availability.

"I hope to meet with athletes at least once every other month to discuss what problems they are facing and work out potential solutions."

Previously, Szablewski has also worked as a sport analyst for Krossover Intelligence, which provides coaches with full-game film analysis and advanced analytics on their team and individual performances.

As part of his new role Alex Szablewski will work alongside athletes including Virginia Thrasher, who won gold in the women's 10 metre air rifle at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

According to USA Shooting, in his new role Szablewski will "assess the current state of USA Shooting programmes at all levels to ensure the best possible results, write and approve selection procedures for competitions ranging from World Cups to Olympic Team selection, implement Direct Athlete Support allotments and ensure that all athletes are given the best possible chance to succeed".

Szablewski said he is currently analysing the statistical data regarding athletes to see how it can be best used to their advantage.

"We can track an individual's performance at each international competition and compare it to any other international competitor in the world, with scores compared to similarly-aged competitors and peak seasons using a particular training plan and more," he said.

"The goal at the end of the day would be to use this information to help set a goal/expectation for each individual competitor throughout their shooting career and help coaches determine what is lacking in a competitor's game, and more importantly, formulate solutions to get them to the levels we know they're capable of."

USA Shooting chief executive Keith Enlow said Szablewski is "the right man" for the job.

"With his analytical eye and experience in utilising the statistical information available via our partners at the USOC [United States Olympic Committee], I'm excited to see what Alex and our team can do with his fresh approach to athlete and coaching programmes," he said.