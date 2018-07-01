MobileTeleSystems (MTS) have been named as an official national partner of the second European Games in Minsk next year, it has been announced.

The agreement was signed between the Russian firm MTS and the Games' Organising Committee (MEGOC).

As part of the deal, MTS will provide "innovative solutions and development of technical infrastructure for the Games".

"MTS is a long-standing partner of the National Olympic Committee," said MEGOC head George Katulin, according to BelTA.

"It took part in the organisation of a big number of social and sports events.

"We are happy to see that you continue supporting sport in Belarus."

MTS will help provide mobile press centres at each of the venues for the 2019 European Games ©MTS

According to Katulin, the partnership with MTS will allow for mobile press centres at each of the venues and the distribution of results.

MTS general director Vladimir Karpovich called the second European Games a "landmark event" for Belarus.

"Our project covers all sports and training grounds, the location of athletes, guests, and transport corridors," he said to BelTA.

"I would like to note that the taken measures will continue working for the interests of our citizens and the development of our country's attractiveness."

The Games will take place from June 21 to 30, 2019.

More than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will compete across 15 sports.

Ten of the competitions will also act as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.