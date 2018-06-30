Five-time world champion Mary Kom has opted out of India’s boxing team for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The 35-year-old was reported as saying by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) that she is concentrating on winning the women’s 48 kilograms gold medal at the World Championships in New Delhi in November.

The weight category does not feature on the programme at Jakarta Palembang 2018.

"I opted out myself because there is no 48 kilograms category at the Asian Games," Kom, a 51kg gold medallist at the Incheon 2014 Asian Games and bronze medallist at Guangzhou 2010 edition, told IANS.

"Right now I am focused on winning gold at the World Championships in that weight category.

"Also, I have won medals at the Asian Games which include a gold and bronze in the 51kg event.

"Now I want to give a chance to the upcoming youngsters."

Sarjubala Devi will replace Kom in representing India in the women's 51kg category.

She defeated Pinki Rani in the selection trial to take the final spot in the squad.

"Both boxers had earned equal points and share of wins in the last two months and the trial was organised to finalise the last name in the squad," the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a statement.

Sonia Lather features on India's boxing team for the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images

The BFI insisted that Kom was not excluded from the team.

"The Asian Games has only three weight categories in women's boxing (51kg, 57kg and 60kg) where respective players will represent India," the BFI said in response to a query from IANS.

As well as Devi, 2016 world silver medallist Sonia Lather and Pavitra will also represent India in the women’s events.

They will compete in the 57kg and 60kg divisions respectively.

The men’s team is made up of Amit Panghal at 49kg, Gaurav Solanki at 52kg, Mohammed Hussamuddin at 56kg, Shiva Thapa at 60kg, Dheeraj Rangi at 64kg, Manoj Kumar at 69kg and Vikas Krishan at 75kg.

Krishan, who won 60kg gold at Guangzhou 2010 and 75kg bronze at Incheon 2014, will lead the Indian challenge.

Thapa, a 2015 world bronze medallist, will make his return to the squad after missing out on selection for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Solanki is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, while Panghal won silver and Hussamuddin bronze at Gold Coast 2018.

Both Panghal and Hussamuddin will be making their Asian Games debuts.

Kumar's most notable triumph to date came in the 64kg category at the New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Jakarta Palembang 2018 is due to take place from August 18 to September 2 with boxing action being held from August 24 to September 1.