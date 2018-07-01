Argentinian boxers preparing for their home Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires received a special visit from the country's basketball legend Luis Scola.

The 38-year-old, an ambassador for Buenos Aires 2018, attended the CeNARD Sports Complex where he met young fighters from the Argentinian national youth team.

Scola said that he was looking forward to seeing them in the ring at the Youth Olympics.

"It was great to get the chance to meet him," said boxer Brian Arregui, the team captain.

"He gave us his support.

"These things motivate us to keep training to the maximum."

Luis Scola is a Buenos Aires 2018 ambassador ©Buenos Aires 2018

Scola, who has competed in 10 National Basketball Association seasons, was chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for his ambassador role due to his "international sporting achievements and willingness to support the next generation through the Youth Olympic Games in his home nation".

He won Olympic gold at Athens 2004 before claiming bronze at Beijing 2008 and serving as Argentina's flagbearer at Rio 2016.

Scola is renowned for being one of "the golden generation" of Argentinian basketball players who, over a 12-year period, through their achievements at major tournaments, have changed the face of basketball nationwide in terms of its professionalism, style of play and team spirit.

Off the field of play, he is an active member of the IOC's Athletes' Commission.

Scola, a power forward, now plays in China with the Shanxi Brave Dragons.

Buneos Aires 2018 will take place between October 6 and 18.