Home hero Lee Chong Wei knocked out reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen to reach the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation Malaysia Open.

The 35-year-old has won his home tournament 11 times and was in fine form today as he defeated the Dane at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Lee, a triple Olympic silver medallist and a triple World Championship silver medallist, won 21-17, 21-9.

The seventh seed will now play unseeded Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto who came from behind to knock out China's third-ranked Shi Yuqi 13-21, 21-13, 21-13.

Fourth seeded Indian Srikanth Kidambi is the best ranked player left in after he won his quarter final 21-18, 21-14 against France's Brice Leverdez.

He will meet unseeded Japanese player Kento Momota, a 21-19, 21-11 winner over Chinese Taipei's sixth seed Chou Tien-chen, in the last four.

PV Sindhu won a repeat of the Olympic final against Spain's Carolina Marin ©Getty Images

In the women's singles, Chinese Taipei's top seed Tai Tzu-ying continued her passage through with a 21-15, 21-15 win over Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei.

Her reward is a clash with India's third seed PV Sindhu, who won a repeat of the Rio 2016 Olympic final against Spain's Carolina Marin.

It was the Spaniard who won in the Brazilian city but Sindhu knocked out the sixth seed this time, 22-20, 21-19.

Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon defeated her compatriot Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15, 21-16 to also advance.

She will play China's eighth seed He Bingjiao, a 21-18, 21-18 victor over Japan's number two seed Akane Yamaguchi.

The semi-finals at the Super 750 World Tour tournament will be played tomorrow.