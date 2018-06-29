The United States will be looking to preserve a perfect record at the International Basketball Federation Men's Under-17 World Cup, which begins in Argentina tomorrow.

All four editions of the youth event held to date have ended up in American hands, with the sport's powerhouse winning all 30 matches they have played in the history of the tournament.

Rosario and Santa Fe are co-hosting this year's World Cup with the US in Group B with China, Mali and Serbia.

It was Serbia who the Americans played in their final warm-up game and they coasted to a 100-65 victory.

"We have some things to take care of," said head coach Don Showalter.

"The next two practices are going to be very tough practices for us.

"We have some items that we really have to shore up to become a better team."

The United States have never lost a game in the history of the tournament ©USA Basketball

All of the Group B matches will be at the Union Athletic Club in Santa Fe, which will also host Group A with Puerto Rico, Turkey and Dominican Republic.

Turkey were runners-up at the last edition in 2016 in Zaragoza while Australia have twice won the silver medal.

Groups C and D will be played at Newell's Old Boys in Rosario.

Canada, New Zealand, Egypt and Montenegro will play in Group C with hosts Argentina welcoming France, Croatia and The Philippines in Group D.

All 16 teams will advance to the knock-out phase regardless of where they finish in their groups, with matches simply deciding who faces who.

The final will be held in Santa Fe on July 8.