Andorra is hoping to use the International Ski Federation's (FIS) Alpine World Cup Finals to showcase the nation to the world, according to the chief executive of the event.

The tiny European country will stage the premier season-ending event at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 campaign in Soldeu.

It will be the first time that Andorra has hosted the event.

"World Cup Finals are organised over a whole week, so it involves another level of commitment of the hotel owners, the volunteers, and all the stakeholders," said Soldeu-Grandvalira chief executive David Hidalgo Vila.

"But also the marketing concept has to be adapted.

"It's not only a ski race - it's also a lot of side events, and in a week you get a chance to present Andorra and show what Soldeu can offer to the world.

"So the programming and the creation of a full-event concept is different than with a regular World Cup."

Construction work is underway in Soldeu ©FIS

Hidalgo Vila also explained the construction work that is currently in progress at the venue.

"We are building a platform over the river that has to be finished by the end of November," he told the FIS website.

"After the World Cup in 2012, we noticed that the finish area was quite narrow.

"The feedback from FIS officials was similar, as they said that the race courses are fantastic, but that there was not enough space in the finish for all the facilities that a regular World Cup requires.

"So we had to react and find a solution for the Finals.

"A platform of almost 16,000 square metres is being built, with parking for 450 cars and trucks underneath.

"This is not only solving the problem for the World Cup, but historically there has been a lack of parking in that area and a beginners' area at the bottom of the resort, so there will be a legacy for the future as well."